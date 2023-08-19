Dyche could unleash £86k-a-week Everton player tomorrow, he could be a nightmare for Aston Villa – TBR View

Everton are boosted by a big injury update from manager Sean Dyche and the player could be an absolute nightmare for Aston Villa.

Everton were without talisman Dominic Calvert-Lewin for their first game of the season. This has been somewhat normal for the club lately as the forward missed most of last season due to injury.

Speaking in his press conference, via the official Everton website, Dyche provided an update on Calvert-Lewin. He said: “(Calvert-Lewin) is in good shape. He managed to get the sort of end part of his rehab with 90 minutes (this week). He comes straight back into the thinking.”

He only managed two goals last campaign but now that he looks to be fully fit and back to his best, he could cause Villa defenders a torrid time.

Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Calvert-Lewin is available for selection for Everton

The 26 year-old has shown over the years that when he is at his best he can be a top striker. His past form for Everton has seen him called up for the England squad.

In his 209 appearances for the Toffees, Calvert-Lewin has managed 60 goals and 19 assists. This is a really good tally for the club and shows how prolific he can be.

The £86k-a-week player, when at his best, has been difficult to defend against for a lot of teams in the division.

If he is unleashed against Aston Villa tomorrow, he could be a real nightmare for them to try and defend against due to his physicality and his top prolific talent.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Everton will be hoping to not be in a relegation battle next season. If they want this to happen then they need their attackers fit and one of them is Calvert-Lewin.

The fitness and form of the Englishman is crucial to helping Everton challenge a bit higher up the table this season.