Calvin Bassey would be an ideal signing for Everton under Sean Dyche this summer, says Dutch journalist Pieter Zwart.

Bassey only left Rangers to join Ajax in the summer, for a fee that Sky Sports News report could eventually rise to £23 million.

He has been charged with filling the gap left by Lisandro Martinez’s exit to join Manchester United which is no easy task.

Zwart, writing in Dutch outlet Voetbal International, said that he has his doubts over Bassey’s suitability for Ajax’s style of play.

Ajax defender Calvin Bassey would be ‘perfect’ for Everton

He said: “Ajax really needs a defender like Bassey. He has speed and can easily defend with spaces in the back. He can also win individual duels in large spaces. They’ve always had players like that in the person of Davinson Sánchez, Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martínez.

“They have a problem there now, because Calvin Bassey also has some shortcomings that are inconvenient in the Ajax game. Then you mainly talk about his qualities on the ball but also because I am not convinced about him defending his own box. He also has unfortunate moments in defence at times.

“For someone who is quite tall, he can also be poor in the air. I have my doubts. I think he will never really be a great success, but Ajax will make money from him.

“For the style of play of a club like Everton, he is a perfect defender. He is also considered to have been trained in England, so as Ajax you are going to take money for him.”

It seems there may be some snobbery in here about Everton’s perceived style of play under Dyche compared to Ajax’s traditions.

But the general message is that for a club where there is less emphasis on playing out from the back, Bassey would be a brilliant option.

He showed signs at Rangers that he is good with the ball at his feet too, so that seems harsh, but Bassey would likely be a success in the Premier League; Everton just need to make sure they are still in the top flight by the summer at this point.