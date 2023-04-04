Dusan Vlahovic's transfer stance if Arsenal win the Premier league - journalist











Arsenal were heavily linked with a move to sign Dusan Vlahovic 18 months ago, and the Gunners could try their luck again this summer.

Vlahovic was one of the most feared strikers in Italy when he was at Fiorentina. He was absolutely unplayable at times, and that convinced Mikel Arteta that he was the right man to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal in January last year.

The Serbian, however, rejected the Gunners and joined Juventus instead for a little under £67 million (Sky Sports).

Dusan Vlahovic would want to join Arsenal if they win the Premier League

Dusan Vlahovic and Juventus are both having a torrid campaign.

Following their 15-point deduction, the Old Lady are now seventh in the Serie A table and it’s extremely unlikely that they will qualify for the Champions League next season unless they get their points back.

Vlahovic, as a result, is looking around, and Pete O’Rourke has suggested that the Serbian will be interested in joining Arsenal this summer, especially if Arteta’s men win the Premier League title.

The journalist told GiveMeSport: “Vlahovic was a big target for Arsenal prior to his move to Juventus.

” They’ve been keeping tabs on his situation and a number nine is a position that Arteta would like to strengthen for next season as well.

“I’m sure Vlahovic would definitely be interested in a move to Arsenal, especially if they win the Premier League and are playing in the Champions League next season as well.”

TBR View:

Arsenal have been linked with numerous strikers over the last few days, which does suggest that the Gunners are looking to bring in a new man up top.

However, do they really need one?

Arteta has Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard up top, while Gabriel Martinelli can also play there. Young Folarin Balogun, who is having an incredible season on loan in France, will also come back in the summer.

That’s plenty of options right there for Arsenal, but Vlahovic is a completely different profile compared to the above names, and that could be why the Gunners are looking at him.

