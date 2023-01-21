Dusan Vlahovic offered to Manchester United and Chelsea after rejecting Arsenal last year











According to 90min, Dusan Vlahovic, a player who rejected Arsenal last year, has just been offered to clubs like Manchester United and Todd Boehly’s Chelsea.

The Gunners are flying in the Premier League table at the moment, and their fans don’t really care about the players they missed out on in previous windows.

However, it would be frustrating for some Gooners if Vlahovic ends up signing for one of their rivals this year.

Photo by Daniele Badolato – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

Arsenal‘s priority transfer target in January 2022 was Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian, branded as a ‘ridiculous’ striker, was viewed by Mikel Arteta and Edu as the perfect replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was being pushed out of the club.

Arsenal tried long and hard to sign Vlahovic. Tuttomercatoweb even revealed that the Gunners had a £58 million bid accepted by Fiorentina to sign him.

However, Arteta and Edu could not get a deal done because the striker wanted to join Juventus. He rejected Arsenal as a result and ended up moving to Turin.

Just a year later now, it looks like his time at Juve is coming to an end. The 90min report claims Vlahovic has been offered to Manchester United, while clubs like Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich have been made aware that he’s available if they want him.

Juventus are reportedly looking to recoup what they paid to sign him last year, which according to Sky Sports was £66.6 million.

Photo by Daniele Badolato – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

What happened last year?

Express Sport revealed why Arsenal failed in their attempts to sign Vlahovic in January 2022.

The outlet claimed that the Gunners held several conversations with Fiorentina, including a face-to-face meeting in London to get a deal done. However, Vlahovic’s agents were having none of it.

It was claimed that the Serbian’s representatives just refused to answer Arsenal’s phone calls. They weren’t ready to even entertain the idea of their client becoming a Gunner.

Vlahovic wanted Juventus all along and he got his wish in the end. Now, his dream could be over, with 90min claiming that Juve are offering him around to clubs.

Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

