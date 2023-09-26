Arsenal legend Liam Brady has been having his say on Kai Havertz’s latest performance against Tottenham Hotspur on the weekend.

Brady was speaking on ‘The Stand with Eamon Dunphy’ and said he was perplexed by the German’s approach.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

He questioned Mikel Arteta’s decision to sign Havertz and commented that the 24-year-old doesn’t play with much energy.

Brady said: “[Kai] Havertz, I don’t know how to describe him, Eamon.

“He’s a big, tall six foot two lad, gangly and just kind of drifting around, doesn’t really tackle.

“Doesn’t get in the box, he doesn’t seem to have much energy about him.

“I think the jury is well and truly out on whether [Mikel] Arteta has spent the money wisely or not.”

Of course, Brady’s words won’t be the first time Havertz has been criticised in his Arsenal career.

The German must now take these words with a pinch of salt.

Likewise, Mikel Arteta clearly believes in his £65m signing and will stick with him in these early days.

Arsenal fans probably haven’t seen such a polarising player at the Emirates since the days of Mesut Ozil.

Brady isn’t sure what Havertz does at Arsenal

Kai Havertz does appear to already be turning into something of a scapegoat at Arsenal.

Despite several Arsenal players struggling in the game, and some making costly mistakes, Havertz is still taking a bulk of the criticism.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

And whilst there is some merit to Brady’s comments, Havertz surely needs to be allowed time to find his feet at Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta will be the first person to remind fans that we are only six games into the Premier League season.

And whilst Arsenal have now slipped to two draws – something that is tirelessly unacceptable in pursuit of Manchester City, there’s still lots of reason for optimism.

Havertz hasn’t hit the ground running at Arsenal, but he could still be a huge success.