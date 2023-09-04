‘Dreadful’: Journalist says one Arsenal player was really frustrating the home crowd v Man United

Arsenal beat Manchester United yesterday in a frantic game at The Emirates to go into the international break on a high.

Declan Rice’s late goal set them on their way befor Gabriel Jesus put the seal on matters. It was a game of countless talking points, with VAR once again central to things.

However, one aspect of the game that might not have been picked up on a lot was Gabriel Martinelli’s consistently poor corners.

Journalist says everyone was frustrated with Martinelli corners v Manchester United

Speaking over on his YouTube channel, journalist Charles Watts was answering questions from fans about the game.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

One fan mentioned the Martinelli corners. And Watts admitted that it was something that was frustrating both he and the Emirates crowd throughout the game.

“Martinelli’s corners were dreadful yesterday, absolutely dreadful. They were doing my head in and it was actually quite ironic we scored the winner from a corner. But yeah he just kept hitting the first man it was just too low, so frustrating,” Watts said.

Arsenal have a host of players capable from dead balls and it will be interesting to see if Martinelli does indeed remain on corners going forward.

Big moments

As we saw with the winner, getting a delivery right from a set-piece can be the difference between winning and losing a game at this level. The margins are so, so fine.

For Martinelli, it will be a disappointing aspect of his performance to look back on. In the main, his performance was actually really good and he caused United problems.

However, he has to start getting these corners right if he’s staying on them. They have the potential to win big points over the course of a season and Arsenal simply have to maximise everything they can.