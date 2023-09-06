‘Dread to think’: Merson says Arsenal have a player whose value will become scary with a little improvement

Declan Rice made a big impact for Arsenal on the weekend and Paul Merson believes his value could be become very scary soon.

It was a rollercoaster of emotions in Arsenal’s match on the weekend. In the end they managed to pick up the three points.

They beat rivals Manchester United 3-1 and Rice managed to score the second goal for Arsenal in stoppage time.

He has looked great since coming into the side, like expected, and Merson spoke about the influence of the player.

Paul Merson raves over Declan Rice

Rice was a great player at West Ham and it is no shock to see him continuing to do this at Arsenal since joining this summer.

Speaking via Sky Sports about the English international, Merson said: “With Declan Rice, when you weigh him and Moises Caicedo up, it’s so different. Rice gives you everything. It’s 1-1 and Arsenal have really got to win the game if they want to keep tabs with Manchester City. He’s on and he scores the goal.

“On Saturday, Chelsea are 1-0 down and they take Caicedo off. They’re both holding-midfield players but one gives you a lot more. If Rice can throw goals into his game then I dread to think how much he’s worth.”

If the player continues to provide big moments like he did last season then he will very quickly become a fan favourite.

Paul Merson is definitely right about the central midfielder being able to give the Gunners a lot of quality. He is great at defending and can also add some great attacking threat as well.

With Arsenal trying to battle near the top of the Premier League, it is massively important that they start making more top signings over the next few years like Declan Rice.