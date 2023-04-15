‘Don’t want to think of it’: BBC pundit can’t stomach the idea of ‘underrated’ player signing for Liverpool











Speaking on the BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast, Kevin Nolan has been discussing Declan Rice and the idea of the England star signing for Liverpool.

Rice has been tentatively linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks and Nolan can’t stand to think of the idea of Rice leaving the London Stadium.

Nolan, of course, doesn’t want to think about Rice leaving West Ham due to the fact he’s currently a coach at the Hammers and if the ‘underrated’ midfielder were to leave for Liverpool that would make the Clarets substantially weaker.

Nolan doesn’t want to think about Rice leaving

The pundit spoke about Rice and Liverpool.

“I believe they’re shopping in that market the 50, 60, 70 millions, not the hundreds. Will they get Declan for around that? I very much doubt it, but you never know. I don’t want to think of it, but if Declan was playing for Liverpool I think he makes them a better team. As biased as I am with the love I have for the kid and for what he’s done with West Ham,” Nolan said.

Inevitable

Nolan hates to imagine a reality where Rice isn’t playing for West Ham, but the sad reality is that the midfielder may well be on his way out of the London Stadium this summer.

Indeed, this is West Ham’s best chance to cash in as his contract runs down, and while he may not be Liverpool-bound, Arsenal have reportedly made the midfielder their top target heading into the summer transfer window.

Rice has been a key player for West Ham for years now, but all good things must come to an end and we may be entering the final few months of the midfielder’s spell at the Hammers.

