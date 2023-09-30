‘Don’t think they’ve got that right’: Noni Madueke says £4m Liverpool player’s shooting is underrated

The new EA FC video game is out now, and, as is tradition players are now arguing and debating their ratings within the game.

Speaking on the England YouTube channel, Noni Madueke and Harvey Elliott have been dissecting one another’s ratings on the new game, and, Madueke has actually gone out to bat for Elliott on this front.

Indeed, according to the winger, Elliott has been unfairly treated when it comes to his shooting stats.

The £4m Liverpool ace was given a rating of just 64 when it came to shooting, but Madueke told the midfielder that he’s actually a better finisher than he’s being given credit for.

Photo by Joupin Ghamsari/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Elliott shooting underrated

Madueke gave his verdict on the Liverpool star’s stats on the new game.

“75 pace, shooting is 64. That one there, I don’t think they have got that right. Passing is 75, and dribbling, you will be chuffed with this one, it’s 81, 81 is not bad,” Madueke told Elliott.

Decent

Madueke is right, Elliott’s shooting is actually quite decent.

Of course, he’s no Mo Salah in terms of goals, but he has fantastic technique and he can certainly strike a ball.

On top of that, he’s also brilliant under pressure, and the sort of composure he has on the pitch and in front of goal can’t be taught.

Elliott’s shooting should probably be a bit higher on the game, and perhaps that’s something he can work towards this season.

Don’t be shocked if Elliott scores a few eye-catching goals this season.