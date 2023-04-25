‘Don’t think that’s the case’: Alasdair Gold shares what he knows about Nagelsmann and Spurs now











Tottenham Hotspur have never been Julian Nagelsmann’s first-choice according to Alasdair Gold.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Gold has been discussing the German manager and reports around the former Bayern Munich boss coming to Spurs.

According to Gold, Nagelsmann wasn’t desperately keen to go to Tottenham, stating that it’s not his understanding that Spurs were always top of Nagelsmann’s list.

Gold has previously stated that Tottenham only want to appoint a manager who really wants to be in north London, but it sounds as though Nagelsmann isn’t that man.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Spurs aren’t Nagelsmann’s top pick

Gold shared what he knows about Nagelsmann and Tottenham.

“There’s a sense around him that he wasn’t desperately keen. Either way, in Germany the suggestions are that after dropping out of the Chelsea running and what’s happening at Real Madrid, he’s thinking ‘maybe’. Is that enough? Spurs don’t want to be anyone’s fallback option, but if you’ll break that for anyone Nagelsmann is probably the person,” Gold said.

“Of course, it could be that he’s wanted Spurs all along, but I don’t think that’s the case.”

Should they go for him?

Tottenham aren’t the club that Nagelsmann most wants to manage, but should they be going for him anyway?

Of course, hiring a manager who doesn’t necessarily want to be there can be a recipe for disaster – just look at Antonio Conte’s reign at the club, but, as a counter argument, Nagelsmann is a top class coach who would do a reasonable job anywhere.

Tottenham were supposedly adamant that they wouldn’t be anyone’s backup option, but it looks as though Spurs could break their own golden rule with Nagelsmann – whether or not that is the right decision remains to be seen.

Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

