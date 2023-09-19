Liverpool brought in a whole host of midfield players this summer, but, at times, their midfield has continued to look below-par this term.

Indeed, the Merseyside club may be unbeaten in the Premier League, but they haven’t controlled games in the way you may expect them to at times.

Wolves outplayed the Reds on Saturday for large parts of the game, and one player who wasn’t up to scratch was Alexis Mac Allister.

Speaking on the Premier League All Access Podcast, Andy Townsend has been discussing Mac Allister, and he says that the Argentine had a nightmare against Wolves, claiming that he really didn’t look comfortable playing as a number six.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Mac Allister in the wrong position

Townsend spoke about the £35m midfielder.

“I don’t think Sam, playing Alexis Mac Allister as a six. I don’t think that’s going to work for him over the course and distance. The odd game of course, he’s a very accomplished footballer, but he had a nightmare at the weekend,” Townsend said.

“Szoboszlai I think he is a proper player, he’s tall and he’s elegent, but he’s powerful. He looks like he plays with some authority.”

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Temporary solution

As Townsend says, Mac Allister doesn’t suit that number six role, but, luckily, this should only be a temporary solution.

Both Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo would appear to be better-suited to playing in that holding midfield position in this Liverpool team, and once those players are fully up to speed in this Liverpool side, we’d expect that switch to be made.

As Townsend says, using Mac Allister as a six is fine in certain games, but over the course of a season, you’re asking for trouble.