‘Don’t think Postecoglou is convinced’: Pundit reckons Ange really isn’t sold on 26-year-old Tottenham player

Ange Postecoglou has done an incredible job with this Tottenham squad so far this season.

Almost every player has improved tremendously under the Australian, but there’s one player who hasn’t quite had the uptick that others have had.

Unfortunately, we’re talking about Richarlison.

The Brazilian has had his moments this season, but he’s, once again, been wildly inconsistent and, quite simply, not good enough at times.

His miss against Luton last time out was embarrassing, and he’s not clinical enough to lead this line.

Speaking on ESPN, Craig Burley has claimed that Ange Postecoglou simply doesn’t fancy Richarlison, stating that he wouldn’t be shocked if the Brazilian was shipped out sooner rather than later.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Postecoglou doesn’t fancy Richarlison

The pundit gave his verdict on this situation.

“I think we will see this squad slowly evolving during the international break. There were one or two stories that they were looking to get rid, particularly of Richarlison. I don’t think Postecoglou is convinced at all with him. They have signed Brennan Johnson, Heung-Min Son can play there. They will try to move players out as well as try to get players in. It’s patently obvious that Richarlison is a bit of a bull in a china shop in the Premier League,” Burley said.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STORIES

Rates him

Burley reckons that Postecoglou isn’t a fan of Richarlison, but, in all honesty, we think that quite the opposite is the case.

The Brazilian is clearly a player Postecoglou trusts. He’s played in every single league game so far this season, and while he’s not been brilliant, he has been getting these chances.

Postecoglou is a loyal manager, sometimes to a fault, and while there’s an argument to be made that Richarlison should be sold, we can’t see the Spurs gaffer casting the striker aside anytime soon.