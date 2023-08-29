For one reason or another, Cody Drameh’s Leeds United career hasn’t quite gone to plan.

The right-back has looked excellent during loan spells with both Cardiff and Luton, and many expected him to make a real impact at Leeds this season. After all, he plays in one of the Whites’ main problem positions.

However, he’s mainly been on the bench this term, and he suffered the ultimate indignity on Saturday as he came off the bench only to later be subbed off again.

Drameh hasn’t impressed Daniel Farke so far and according to Phil Hay, speaking on the BBC’s Transfer Gossip Daily Podcast, there’s still a chance that Drameh could end up leaving Leeds before the transfer window ends.

Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Drameh could still go

Hay shared what he knows about the defender.

“Leeds are perennially without a fit left-back or a competent left-back, that continued on Saturday as Sam Byram got injured meaning they tried two right-backs in those positions, one of which was Cody Drameh who lasted about 25 minutes,” Hay said.

“There is an issue there, they are interested in Luke Thomas at Leicester, who would fill that gap, but they do generally want cover at full-back, Djed Spence is a right-back and there have been questions about Luke Ayling’s form there and I don’t think it’s out of the question that there will be interest in Cody Drameh before the window closes.”

Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Shame

It would be a massive shame if Leeds were to let Drameh go at this point.

Yes, he didn’t quite work out at left-back at the weekend, but can you really blame a 21-year-old for struggling in a game where he was played out of position?

This is a young man with bags of potential, and with the right trust and coaching, he could be Leeds’ long-term right-back solution.

However, instead, it looks as though a departure could be on the cards.