‘Don’t think it’s any secret’: Alasdair Gold shares the signing Ange Postecoglou wants Tottenham to make in January

It’s pretty safe to say that Eric Dier hasn’t been one of the players to benefit from the new Tottenham era under Ange Postecoglou.

The experienced defender has played little part in proceedings since Ange took over, taking very much a watching brief on proceedings.

Dier’s future remains uncertain and there is an expectancy among some fans that he will move on given his contract.

And according to Football.London’s Alasdair Gold, Postecoglou is looking for a new centre-back anyway in January, pushing Dier further out.

Eric Dier edging closer to Tottenham exit

Speaking on his Podcast on YouTube, Gold touched on a number of subjects all Tottenham related.

And when it came to Dier, Gold appeared to suggest that Dier was more likely to leave the club, rather than adapt and be part of the set-up.

“We still don’t know exactly how Eric Dier’s going to work in this system if he were to come in. Obviously, his contract situation appears to suggest that he’s not going to be here beyond the end of the season,” Gold said.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

“For the future, they’ve got Ashley Phillips or Alfie Dorrington, but that January window, I don’t think it’s any secret and Postecoglou would say the same, that they need to bring in another centre-back.”

Spurs paid just £4m for Dier back in 2014 and have more than had their money’s worth from the defender.

Dier will leave fondly remembered in the main

Despite not playing recently and being a bit error prone in recent seasons under different managers, Eric Dier has still had a fine Tottenham career.

In the main, you feel he’ll be remembered well by the Spurs fans if indeed he does move on at the end of this current season.

Dier’s professionalism has always been there and his versatility over the years has always been a big help for the England man.

So, while he might end up leaving on a bit of low point personally, Dier can still be proud of his time at Spurs.