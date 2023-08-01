‘Don’t think is good enough’: Darren Bent says Arsenal do now need to replace 2022 signing amid reports

Darren Bent has admitted that he is not convinced that Matt Turner is good enough to be the number two at Arsenal as the Gunners now pursue a move for David Raya.

Bent was speaking on talkSPORT following the reports that Mikel Arteta is keen to sign the Brentford star to compete with Aaron Ramsdale next season.

Few may have expected questions to arise over the future of Matt Turner this summer. But, as reported by The Athletic at the weekend, the USMNT international is now being targeted by Nottingham Forest.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Turner could leave with Arsenal keen to bring in David Raya. It is a surprise that Arsenal are targeting another goalkeeper in this window given how good Aaron Ramsdale has been during his time at the Emirates.

Bent not sure Turner is good enough for Arsenal

And in many ways, Turner appears to be the ideal understudy. He has not kicked up a fuss over not playing more. But he is also a very capable goalkeeper ready to come into the side when Ramsdale is rested or unavailable.

Photo by Mike Janosz/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

However, Darren Bent clearly sees the merit in targeting Raya as he is not convinced that Turner is at the level required to really push Ramsdale.

“You look at Arsenal and their goalkeeping situations before. So they had it with Martinez – when Leno was the goalkeeper – briefly got in, did really well towards the end of the season, won the FA Cup with Arsenal. But it was almost like he was desperate to become number one, and Arteta said ‘well, I think it’s going to be Leno’. He went. He then brings in Ramsdale, who does become number one,” he told talkSPORT.

“I think at this level for Arsenal, I think they do need two top-quality goalkeepers. I think you need it because Matt Turner, I don’t think is good enough for their number two.”

It is a gamble for Mikel Arteta to rock the boat in this manner. There is surely little question that Raya is a better goalkeeper than Turner. But it is not only about the amount of quality amongst the goalkeepers.

There has to be a harmony which allows those not playing to push Ramsdale. And it really does appear that Ramsdale and Turner have a fantastic relationship.

In Ramsdale and Raya, Arsenal would have two goalkeepers with their sights set on playing for their countries regularly. Something may have to give further down the line.

Turner meanwhile, may now welcome the chance to show what he can do elsewhere. A move to the City Ground would potentially offer him the ideal platform to prove a point.