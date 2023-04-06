‘Don’t think he’d pick him’: Sam Allardyce names who Harry Kane won't want to be Tottenham's next manager











Sam Allardyce has claimed that Harry Kane wouldn’t want Ryan Mason to be the next manager of Tottenham.

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, Allardyce made a claim about Mason and Kane.

The 31-year-old is currently a coach at Spurs, and Allardyce was discussing the idea of Kane having a say in who the next Tottenham manager will be.

Allardyce said that Daniel Levy should ask Kane his thoughts on who the next boss should be, and Michael Brown suggested that Kane may want Ryan Mason put in charge due to their friendship.

However, Allardyce reckons that Kane wouldn’t just choose one of his friends to take the reins.

Photo by Alex Morton – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Kane wouldn’t want Mason

Allardyce discussed the idea of Kane picking the next Spurs boss.

“Here’s an off the wall suggestion for you. If he wants to keep Kane, Daniel Levy should call him in and say ‘who do you want as manager?’” Allardyce said.

“His mate, Ryan Mason,” Michael Brown suggested.

“I don’t think he’d pick him after last time, he wouldn’t just pick his mates,” Allardyce concluded.

Would want Pochettino

Of course, we can’t tap into Harry Kane’s brain and say for sure who he would want as the next Spurs manager, but we can have a good guess.

Indeed, we have to imagine that Kane would want to reunite with Poch. After all, these two had a great relationship and he played some of his best football under the Argentine.

According to Sky Sports, some Tottenham players have been pleading with Pochettino to return to the north London club, and we can’t help but wonder if Kane was one of the players reaching out to his former manager.

If Levy does indeed ask Kane for his opinion, don’t be shocked if he makes the case for Pochettino.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Show all