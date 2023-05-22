'Don't see that burning desire': Pundit questions £45m Arsenal star; says Arteta needs signing in his position











Darren Bent has admitted that he feels that Arsenal need a new striker this summer, claiming that Gabriel Jesus does not show a burning desire to actually score goals.

Bent was speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel after Arsenal suffered the defeat which confirmed that they would not be winning the Premier League title this season.

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

It has been a really disappointing spell for the Gunners. They have clearly not bottled the league. However, they have failed to capitalise on an unbelievable opportunity. And one of the most disappointing aspects has been their lack of goals in the last two games.

Bent suggests problem Arsenal have with Gabriel Jesus

They have failed to score against Brighton or Nottingham Forest. And Gabriel Jesus has now only found the back of the net once in Arsenal’s last six games.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Jesus has shown a lot of quality since his £45 million move to the Emirates. For much of the season, it appeared that he would be the final piece in the jigsaw for Mikel Arteta’s side.

His record is actually a decent one, with 10 goals in 25 league games. But Darren Bent clearly thinks that Arsenal need a lot more. The pundit claimed that the Gunners need to have their sights set on another goalscorer.

“I think he still needs to bring one or two more players in, even in areas where people don’t necessarily expect. I would go and get another centre forward – I think they have to. Because I love Gabriel Jesus, he spends too much of his time outside the box,” he told Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel.

“You need someone who’s going to stay in there, score goals. When I look at Gabriel Jesus, who’s an absolutely top drawer, quality player, I don’t see that burning desire to want to score goals.”

Arsenal are going to have to be ruthless this summer. They have challenged for the Premier League title this year. And they will be in the Champions League next year.

They do not want to return to battling towards the periphery of the top-four. But many of their rivals are going to be much stronger next season.

They do not need an upgrade on Jesus. He is an unbelievable player who does so much for the Gunners. But you can certainly understand why Bent feels that another option who ticks different boxes is required.