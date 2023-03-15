'Don't see him playing': Pundit claims 24-year-old Chelsea star wouldn't get a game if he joined Arsenal











Speaking to The Games Cabin, Bacary Sagna has been discussing Mason Mount’s future as his Chelsea contract situation continues to be complicated.

The England midfielder is entering the final year of his deal at Stamford Bridge, but, for some reason, talks seem to be at a standstill between the player and the club right now.

Mount has been linked with a number of top clubs within the Premier League, such as Liverpool and Manchester United, but, despite a number of rumours about his future, Sagna isn’t necessarily sold on the idea of Mount joining his former club, Arsenal.

Indeed, the Frenchman was asked about the idea of Mount coming to the Emirates, and he said that he doesn’t think that the 24-year-old would actually get much of a game if he came to north London.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Mount wouldn’t play

Sagna gave his verdict on Mount.

“I don’t see him playing ahead of any of the players in Arsenal’s starting eleven. I think he would purely be an addition and I don’t see him getting ahead of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard or Gabriel Martinelli. I believe that Martinelli has more speed and more creativity and I don’t believe buying a player like Mason and putting him on the bench would be a good decision for the club,” Sagna said.

“They need to be smart and they need to bring in players that are content with sitting on the bench sometimes and being happy to share the time amongst the other players in their position. That’s what Manchester City do, but I’ve been at Manchester City and it wasn’t always easy wanting to play and being stuck on the bench. Does Mason have the mental qualities to come to Arsenal and sit on the bench? I’m not sure because I’m sure he’d want to play every week.”

Would have to play deeper

Sagna is right, Mount probably wouldn’t get into this Arsenal team ahead of any of the players he mentions there.

Yes, he’s a fantastic player in his own right, but Saka, Odegaard and Martinelli are one of the most prolific trios in the Premier League right now.

Mount, of course, can play deeper, so perhaps you could utilise him as a Granit Xhaka replacement, but even then that’s a square peg in a round hole.

There are a number of talented players who would thrive in this Arsenal team, but Mount probably wouldn’t be one of them.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

