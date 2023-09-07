The Emirates enjoyed one of its greatest moments on Sunday after Declan Rice’s goal to win it at the death against Manchester United.

The stadium exploded after the injury-time goal from Rice, and the player himself went absolutely crazy after his finish, getting right amongst the Arsenal fans and embracing the madness of the moment.

However, according to Kevin Campbell, speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Rice did something very interesting when the dust eventually settled.

According to Campbell, Rice went into captain mode when the celebrations ended, telling the defenders to switch on and make sure they didn’t concede late on after making a similar error against Fulham the week before.

Rice in leadership mode

Campbell shared what he noticed Rice doing.

“He doesn’t need the armband, and by the way, after his goal I don’t know if you saw what he was doing on the pitch. After his goal he was happy, but then he went into captain mode. He was talking to the back four giving them that because it happened against Fulham when we went into the lead and conceded and he told them to not concede again and getting their mind on the job. It’s important,” Campbell said.

Mature

This just goes to show why Rice is exactly the type of midfielder Arsenal needed to sign this summer.

Over the years, Arsenal have been a bit soft and immature in big moments, but this sort of mentality is huge when you’re chasing a Premier League title.

Rice made sure the rest of the team were switched on in this big moment, and, ultimately, that helped Arsenal win the game.

Rice may not have the armband, but he’s very much a captain on the pitch.