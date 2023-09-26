Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca is convinced that former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks could play for England.

Maresca was speaking to Jason Bourne at talkSPORT and said he had no doubts that Winks could handle a recall.

Photo by Hannah Fountain – CameraSport via Getty Images

Of course, Leicester have started the season quite brilliantly and sit top alongside Ipswich Town.

Winks, who Tottenham sold for £10m, has started every league game in the process.

Maresca said: “I don’t have any doubt, Harry Winks could be a good player for an international team.

“He’s helping us a lot, working fantastic.



“He has the level to be at the top.”

And these are certainly interesting comments from a Spurs point of view.

Given the club’s new style and confidence under Ange Postecoglou, many may have thought that Winks would have fit in perfectly.

A player once heavily linked with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City whilst at Tottenham, Leicester’s Winks clearly has a ton of ability.

Whilst an England call-up doesn’t seem on the horizon, Spurs fans may now wonder if Winks was sold prematurely.

Winks has thrived at Leicester since leaving Tottenham

Although, the caveat to that argument would be the form of Pape Matar Sarr.

If Winks had remained at Tottenham, the 21-year-old may have not been afforded these chances to shine.

Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

And given that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is still waiting in the wings, alongside the recovering Rodrigo Bentancur, the decision to sell is understandable.

Tottenham recouped a reasonable fee and Winks is now enjoying a new challenge at Leicester.

And it now wouldn’t be a surprise if he ended up having a Tottenham reunion in the Premier League next season anyway.

James Maddison was recently speaking about Spurs having a clean slate at the club this season.

And Postecoglou may have deemed it necessary to move a lot of talent on just to shape a fresh new era.