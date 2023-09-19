‘Don’t be surprised’: Alan Shearer says he wouldn’t be shocked if 26-year-old Tottenham player exploded now

Richarlison may have finally announced himself at Tottenham.

The Brazilian has struggled to make any sort of impact at Spurs over the past 12 months, but on Saturday, he finally showed the type of player he can be for Tottenham.

Indeed, the striker scored and assisted off the bench to win the game for Spurs at the death against Sheffield United, and this could be the start of a rebirth for the attacker.

Speaking on The Rest is Football, Alan Shearer has stated that he thinks Richarlison could really kick on from this point, claiming that the 26-year-old could look like a different player for Spurs from this point onwards.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Richarlison could improve

Shearer gave his verdict on the striker.

“Don’t be surprised if you see a different player now in that Tottenham shirt. We were saying about responsibility now that the main man has gone in Harry. Others have to step up and people were looking at him to step up. He came in on Saturday, he scored the goal, set up the winner, that will do his confidence the world of good. You’re probably going to see a different person and a different player going forward. That one goal could free him all up and don’t be surprised if you see a few more now,” Shearer said.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Remains to be seen

As Shearer says, this is a great platform for Richarlison to now build upon, but, as ever there’s reason to be skeptical too.

Let’s be honest, Sheffield United are hardly Real Madrid, and we’ve seen bigger comeback stories than this ultimately prove to be false dawns.

Fernando Torres was supposed to kick on at Chelsea after his famous goal against Barcelona, but that improvement never came, so perhaps we should temper expectations around Richarlison.

The striker could kick on now, but there are still many questions that the attacker needs to answer.