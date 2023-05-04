‘Don’t be fooled’: Journalist says ‘unplayable’ Newcastle ace won’t start vs Arsenal, he'll be on the bench











Allan Saint-Maximin will not be starting against Arsenal this weekend according to Liam Kennedy.

The journalist was speaking on NUFC Matters about Saint-Maximin’s injury situation ahead of this weekend’s game.

The winger has been out of action for a number of weeks now, but as of late, he’s been pictured back running at the training ground, with many hoping that he’ll be back fit and ready to play at the weekend.

Unfortunately for Newcastle, according to Kennedy, Saint-Maximin will not be fit enough to start this weekend, claiming that fans shouldn’t be fooled by the training images of the winger.

Not fit enough

Kennedy shared what he’s heard about the ‘unplayable’ attacker.

“If, and this is an if, if Saint-Maximin is back, he will be on the bench. Don’t be fooled by the running pictures you see and the training pictures, he’s still some way off being able to be in the team, if he’s fit for Sunday he will be on the bench, he won’t be starting,” Kennedy said.

Blow

This is a real blow for Newcastle as they face off against Arsenal this weekend.

Of course, The Magpies have been doing just fine without Saint-Maximin in recent weeks, but against a team like Arsenal you need a player who can produce a moment of magic out of nothing on the pitch to give you that edge.

As Kennedy says though, Saint-Maximin could make the bench, and as an impact sub, he could well be a gamechanger this weekend.

Saint-Maximin will certainly be missed by Newcastle for this game as they look to solve the puzzle that is how to beat Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side.

