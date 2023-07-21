‘Done deal’: Fabrizio Romano says Crystal Palace have made new signing

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Crystal Palace have completed the signing of 20-year-old defender Chris Francis.

The transfer insider took to Twitter on Friday night to report that the Eagles have signed the free agent.

“Crystal Palace have now reached agreement to sign 2002 born CB Chris Francis from Bournemouth,” he wrote.

“Done deal completed. Left CB signs deal until June 2025 and he’s gonna train with first team.

“Medical completed today, Palace beat Sheffield United on Francis deal.”

Francis reportedly joins Palace after leaving Bournemouth as a free agent this summer.

He was training with Sheffield United and had gone to Portugal on their pre-season tour,

Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom was apparently keen to hand him a deal if he had stayed longer.

However, Francis left the Blades’ camp, reopening the race for his services.

Charlton Athletic have also taken him on trial over these past few weeks.

As per the Bournemouth Echo, he played 45 minutes of the Addicks’ 4-0 pre-season friendly win against Welling United.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday and Blackpool apparently held an interest in him too, as per the Daily Mail.

However, it looks like Palace have won the race for the free agent. This is good news as he looks like a talented player, and cost nothing.

It remains to be seen whether Roy Hodgson plans to utilise him in the first team right away, or whether he’s one for the Under-21s.

As per Transfermarkt, Francis was previously at Swindon Town’s academy, before joining non-league side North Leigh in 2021.

A year later, he linked up with the Cherries, playing for their Under-21s and taking in a loan spell at Weymouth Town this year.