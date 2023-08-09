Romeo Lavia to Liverpool is the transfer saga that just won’t end.

The Belgian midfielder has been linked with Liverpool for quite some time now, with four bids going in for the Southampton midfielder so far.

Thus far, there has been a distinct lack of progress in terms of club-to-club negotiations, but according to Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, this is a deal that should be done by the weekend.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Should be done

Bailey shared what he knows about the ‘strong‘ midfielder.

“I think the deal gets done, they’re only £5m apart now with add-ons. They want £50m with add-ons. This one could be done by the weekend. This one could be done before Liverpool kick-off their weekend. I don’t think he’ll play in that game, but he could feature after that point,” Bailey said.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Should’ve been done earlier

Liverpool have been in for Lavia for months at this point, and we can’t help but feel that this one should’ve been done earlier.

Liverpool have dawdled and dawdled on this deal, and now, that means that they won’t be starting their season with a recognised defensive midfielder in their squad.

Against a team like Chelsea, that is a bold move, and this could ultimately cost Liverpool three points at the weekend.

Of course, it’s only one game, but Liverpool fans ought to know better than anyone else that every point counts in the Premier League after missing out on two league titles by just one point in recent years.

Liverpool will start this season weaker than they should, and that could ultimately cost them come the end of the campaign.