‘Done and sealed’: Everton prospect is heading to Chelsea for around £4m – Fabrizio Romano

The latest news from reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Chelsea will be signing academy prospect Ishe Samuels-Smith.

The left-back is an England youth international who has made 11 appearances for the England U17 squad. He scored one goal in these appearances.

Speaking about the young Everton academy star, Romano provided a big transfer update. He said: “Documents are now signed for Chelsea to complete deal for 17 year old talent Ishe Samuels-Smith from Everton.

“Fee around £3/4m, three year deal to the player. Done and sealed.”

The Toffees have allegedly breached Financial Fair Play rules and been charged for that. Due to this, we may see more sales than purchases at Everton this summer transfer window.

Everton lose academy star to Chelsea

Losing an academy prospect at such a young age will no doubt be very worrying for Everton fans. Samuels-Smith has made 30 appearances for the U18’s and 19 appearances for the U21’s.

He is clearly a player that the Toffees believe can make it at a high senior level as they put the full-back in the U21’s at such a young age.

The fact that Chelsea are willing to spend £3-4million for the defender emphasises that he has very good potential and this will definitely be a huge loss for Everton.

Everton managed to stay up on the final day of the season and the campaign prior finished 16th. The last couple of years have not been good for them.

It’s going to continue on this fashion if they start losing their academy prospects to other teams in the division. It is some good money for them but Samuels-Smith looks to have a bright future.

It is a huge summer for the club. They need to make sure they are 100% ready for next season. If not, there is a huge risk of them being relegated from the Premier League.