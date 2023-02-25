Don Hutchison shares Gabriel Martinelli verdict as Arsenal beat Leicester











Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli scored the winner in Saturday’s Premier League trip to Leicester City.

The Gunners forward provided a ‘Henry-style’ moment of quality to get the game’s only goal against the Foxes.

In the 47th minute, Martinelli slid the ball past Danny Ward after latching onto Leandro Trossard’s pass.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Arsenal ace had actually endured a difficult first half in which his runs and dribbling weren’t great.

Indeed, Paul Merson said at half time on Sky Sports that he felt Mikel Arteta should’ve taken Martinelli off.

Meanwhile, Premier League pundit Don Hutchinson praised the 21-year-old for improving in his decision-making.

“What a brilliant finish it was from Martinelli,” he said on the Premier League website.

“He had plenty of the ball in the first half but didn’t quite make the right decisions on one or two occasions.

“But that time, he was direct.”

Martinelli returned to the Arsenal starting XI after making the bench in the Gunners’ meeting against Aston Villa.

In that game, the Brazil international made a huge impact off the bench, scoring Arsenal’s late fourth.

And while Martinelli wasn’t great in the first half against Leicester, it’s a good job he stayed on the pitch.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal recently rewarded the former Ituano ace with a new contract reportedly worth £180,000-a-week.

He has gone from strength to strength and is continuing to play a big role in the Gunners’ title hopes.

Martinelli’s efforts helped Arsenal remain ahead of Manchester City in the title race.

Up next for the Gunners is their home meeting against Everton on Wednesday night.