Don Hutchison reacts after Everton announce Sean Dyche as their new manager

Former Everton midfielder Don Hutchison has now reacted on Twitter after his old club announced Sean Dyche as their new manager today.

The Toffees have officially named the former Burnley boss as their new manager after talks with Marcelo Bielsa broke down.

Everton sacked Frank Lampard last week after a dismal run of results in the Premier League, with the club currently sitting in 19th place.

Dyche certainly proved during his time at Turf Moor that he knows exactly how to keep a side in England’s top flight.

The Englishman was often criticised due to his style of play, but he undoubtedly overachieved at Burnley and even guided them to European football back in 2018. Now, Hutchison has reacted to the news that his old side have appointed the 51-year-old.

Don Hutchison reacts to Sean Dyche appointment

Hutchison took to Twitter today and said that he hopes Dyche turns Everton into a ‘horrible’ side – much like Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.

I hope he turns Everton into an old school,horrible Atletico Madrid stylee. 😀 https://t.co/r6AXR8rgmc — Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) January 30, 2023

Simeone has built an Atletico side that may not be easy on the eye, but they have been very successful over the years.

Dyche has been pigeon-holed in a similar way to the Argentine and certainly didn’t receive plaudits for his style of play at Burnley. But it proved effective at ensuring they avoided relegation on a consistent basis.

The Englishman oversaw a successful period with the Clarets and guided them into the Premier League on two occasions.

Results are the name of the game for Everton from here on out and Dyche seems like the right fit for a club that is in desperate need of some stability.

Of course, there will be work to do in the transfer window after the club allowed Anthony Gordon to join Newcastle United over the weekend.

But Dyche has proven in the past that is capable of getting the best out of the players available to him. And if Everton fail to avoid the drop, there’s arguably not a better manager out there than Dyche to help them bounce straight back up again.

