Dominik Szoboszlai hails 20-year-old Liverpool ace’s ‘very good’ display v Leicester

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has praised Jarell Quansah for his “very good” Carabao Cup outing.

The Reds playmaker lauded the 20-year-old, as well as Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo, for a job well done against Leicester.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp made wholesale changes for Wednesday night’s third-round clash at Anfield.

Quansah got his second senior start of the season – having made the XI against Wolves – and his fourth senior appearance overall in 2023-24.

He lined up alongside Ibrahima Konate at the back and delivered a solid performance.

Quansah even picked up an assist in the second half to cap off a fantastic display.

‘We need everybody in the squad’

When asked about the new signings, Szoboszlai told the Liverpool media team: “They played a really good game.

“Okay, the result in the first half was not what we wanted, but it happens.

“The most important [thing] is the reaction, how we came out for the second half.

“We scored a quick goal, Cody, and as you mentioned, Ryan, Endo, Quansah, they played a very good game.

“That shows that we need everybody in the squad.”

Klopp, meanwhile, said: “Jarell Quansah, not only playing outstandingly well, setting a goal up.

“So exciting, you cannot watch him without smiling, to be honest. It’s really, really nice to see.”

Our view

Klopp has never been afraid to name Liverpool academy graduates in senior matches.

This has reaped dividends in recent years, with the likes of Curtis Jones, Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams all making names for themselves.

Some have gone on to become established players at Liverpool, while others have benefited from the experience and being in the shop window to shine elsewhere.

Quansah certainly looks like he has what it takes to become a regular in the Reds squad now and in the coming years. He has an exciting future ahead of him.