Liverpool new-boy Dominik Szoboszlai has sent Luis Diaz a message on Instagram after the winger bagged yet another goal in pre-season yesterday.

Liverpool picked up a 3-1 win over German outfit Darmstadt on Monday as Jurgen Klopp’s men got back to winning ways after a defeat to Bayern Munich last week.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring inside the opening five minutes before Diogo Jota added a second just a few minutes later.

But after the Reds got off to a flyer, some sloppy defending gifted Darmstadt a way back into the game as Mathias Honsak got on the scoresheet.

Liverpool continued to dominate the game and grabbed their third just 15 minutes after half-time.

Luis Diaz has looked bright during pre-season and he produced a brilliant finish yesterday as he flicked Szoboszlai’s corner past the Darmstadt goalkeeper off the underside of the bar.

And it’s fair to say that Szoboszlai was impressed with his new teammate’s display.

Szoboszlai sends message to Diaz

Diaz took to Instagram after yesterday’s friendly and wrote: “Ready to start.”

Mac Allister left a comment beneath the post as he replied: “You are flying.”

Fellow summer signing Szoboszlai also left a heart emoji beneath the post.

Diaz endured a frustrating campaign last time out as he spent the majority of the season on the sidelines.

The £37 million man had made a significant impact after joining from Porto as he helped Liverpool push for an unprecedented quadruple.

It would certainly be a huge boost for Klopp to have Diaz back to his best as he bids to guide Liverpool back into the Champions League this season, while the signings of Szoboszlai and Ma Allister have also improved their quality in midfield.

The Reds have a wealth of top-quality attacking options, especially after snapping up Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo over the past year.

Diaz will undoubtedly face a fight to nail down a place in Klopp’s side once again, but he looks to be rediscovering his best form ahead of the new season.