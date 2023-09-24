Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Arnaut Danjuma very impressed with £20m Everton player yesterday

Both Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Arnaut Danjuma took to Instagram to praise Abdoulaye Doucoure’s role in Everton’s huge win yesterday.

Doucoure shared a post celebrating his goal and a vital three points for the side, and the Everton duo were quick to comment.

Calvert-Lewin commended Doucoure’s energy whilst Danjuma just left three love heart emojis.

And you’d expect that Everton fans were similarly impressed with their £20m man.

Doucoure has been Sean Dyche’s biggest goal threat by far this season.

The Mali international has been restored to an attacking midfield role under Dyche and looks excellent in the position.

Doucoure scored his second goal of the season and was vital in inspiring a timely win.

Of course Calvert-Lewin also made a very timely contribution himself.

The arrival of Beto, who did a ton of good work, has allowed Calvert-Lewin time to make his return from the bench.

And the 26-year-old was then able to make an impact and bag his first goal of the season.

It was a very positive day all round for Everton and Calvert-Lewin and Doucoure weren’t the only players deserving of praise.

Perhaps an understated Everton performance was that of James Garner.

Garner provided the assist for Calvert-Lewin with a delightful pass and was full of good ideas in London.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Via Sofascore Garner made four key passes, won five ground duels and maintained a 92% pass completion.

Justification for Dyche’s decision to restore him to the side.

Everton will now look forward to their next Premier League game at home to Luton Town after they travel to Aston Villa in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

And the likes of Calvert-Lewin and Doucoure will be hoping that Everton can now build on this positive momentum.

Of course they won’t want to get carried away, but fans will be delighted if Everton can avoid a tense relegation battle all season long.