Things are going very well for Tottenham on the pitch at the moment, and it seems as though everything is going swimmingly behind the scenes too.

Indeed, according to Fabrizio Romano, for the first time in a while, there is a really strong synergy behind the scenes with Daniel Levy and Ange Postecoglou, and that has fed into the recruitment strategy at the north London club.

One of the most high-profile signings Spurs made this summer was Brennan Johnson, and according to Romano, speaking on The Debrief, the Welshman has hit the ground running at Spurs.

Romano says that not only do Spurs think Johnson could be a star of the future, he’s also been absolutely smashing it in training lately.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Johnson doing brilliantly

Romano shared what he knows about Johnson.

“I think what they need this summer is a very clear strategy, they were not in panic when deciding to sell Harry Kane to Bayern Munich. It was a complicated decision and Daniel Levy tried in every way to keep him, but it was impossible. What they decided to do together with the manager, and that’s the important point, together with the manager, they went for a different strategy. If there was no proper number nine on the market, their best idea was to go for a different kind of player, which they did by signing Brennan Johnson. I can tell you, they are very happy with the squad they have, very happy with the impact of Brennan Johnson, he had a small injury, but in general he has been doing very well in training sessions, and they’re sure they signed an important player for the present and future,” Romano said.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Exciting

This is particularly exciting to hear about the young attacker.

Of course, performances in games are the most important thing, but if you’re doing well in training under Ange Postecoglou, you have to have something about you.

The Australian’s training regimes are no cakewalk, and if Johnson is flourishing in these circumstances, he could well be a star for Tottenham in years to come.

The 22-year-old is certainly someone Spurs fans should be excited about.