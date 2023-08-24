‘Doing everything they can’: Club are desperately trying to stop Liverpool signing their £17m player – journalist

Liverpool are circling around some of the Premier League’s best midfielders like sharks in an ocean, and the potential selling clubs are starting to panic.

The Reds have been liked to the likes of Cheick Doucoure and Joao Palhinha throughout the summer, and as we get to crunch time, Crystal Palace and Fulham are trying to bat the Merseyside club away.

According to Dean Jones, speaking on The Done Deal Show, Fulham are doing everything they can to keep Liverpool away from Palhinha by pricing him out of such a move.

Fulham trying their hardest

Jones shared what he knows about the £17m midfielder.

“Obviously Palhinha they have looked at a few times now, Fulham are just doing everything they can to price him out and push Liverpool away, because if Fulham lose Palhinha our season is dead and we will probably be relegated to be honest, I can’t fathom that,” Jones said.

Disaster

To put it bluntly, Fulham, quite simply, can’t afford to lose Palhinha this summer.

The Whites have already lost their most important player in Aleksandar Mitrovic, and if Palhinha goes too, as Jones says, they will be in massive trouble.

The west London club are absolutely doing the right thing in pricing the Portuguese star out of a move, and, interestingly, the player himself hasn’t kicked up a fuss and tried to force anything this summer.

Palhinha has looked as happy as ever at Craven Cottage, and it doesn’t appear as though this speculation has affected him at all.

It would be a massive surprise if the midfielder were to leave Fulham at this late stage of the window.