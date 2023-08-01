There are going to be some outgoings at Arsenal in the coming weeks.

The Gunners have spent around £200m already this summer on new signings, and the reality is that you can’t spend that much without selling a few players as well.

The likes of Nicolas Pepe and Cedric Soares are likely to leave, while Albert Sambi Lokonga’s future at Arsenal also appears uncertain.

According to Chris Wheatley, speaking on the National World YouTube channel, Lokonga is a wanted man.

Apparently Burnley have their hearts set on signing Lokonga this summer, and according to Wheatley, Vincent Kompany is now doing everything in his power to get the midfielder to Turf Moor.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Kompany really wants Lokonga

Wheatley shared what he knows about the £15m man.

“Almost certainly, this is a player Vincent Kompany really does like, there is the Anderlecht connection there between the two. He’s a player he really does want to bring to Turf Moor. It’s a deal that can be done, potentially a loan with an obligation there, Sambi Lokonga seems unlikely to get a look-in at Arsenal anytime soon,” Wheatley said.

“This deal makes a lot of sense for all parties and Kompany is doing everything he can to get Lokonga to join the club, and I would expect that deal to happen. The clubs are still talking and we will hear more information in the coming days.”

Photo by Waleed Zein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Should be easy

Kompany really wants Lokonga at Burnley, and, in all honesty, it shouldn’t be too difficult for him to make a deal happen.

Indeed, Lokonga is clearly surplus to requirements at Arsenal, and the Lancashire club shouldn’t find it too hard to strike an agreement with the Gunners if they put their hands in their pockets and pay up.

Don’t be shocked if we see Lokonga in a claret shirt come the end of the transfer window.