‘Doesn’t matter’: Rio Ferdinand says £140,000-a-week Arsenal player is not value for money

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe hasn’t been “value for money” at the Emirates Stadium, according to Rio Ferdinand.

The Premier League icon was speaking on Vibe with Five about the Gunners player amid criticism of Manchester United’s Mason Mount.

Pepe was Arsenal’s record signing up until this summer, the Gunners paying Lille around £72million for him in 2019.

The Ivory Coast international hasn’t met expectations at Arsenal and is now surplus to Mikel Arteta’s requirements.

Pepe’s competitive record for Arsenal reads 112 appearances, 27 goals and 21 assists.

Ferdinand, a Manchester United legend, mentioned Pepe in response to some Arsenal fans slating Mount, who joined the Red Devils this summer.

The 24-year-old reportedly cost the Old Trafford club an initial £55million – that could rise to £60million – from Chelsea.

Mount hasn’t quite hit the ground running at his new club, and criticism of the England international is already doing the rounds.

However, Ferdinand wasn’t having any of it from Arsenal fans.

“Let’s not talk value for money when you have man in your squad that you know what I mean (aren’t value for money),” he said.

“Pepe. You can’t talk like that. We woulda, shoulda and coulda.

“You did (pay the money for Pepe). You laid it out. Should, woulda and coulda ain’t there. It doesn’t matter. How many years?”

Our view

Ferdinand makes a good point. Arsenal made Pepe their record signing back in 2019, but he simply hasn’t delivered.

The £140,000-a-week ace is now completely out of Arteta’s plans, and could really do with a change of scenery.

However, offloading him won’t be easy. His contract only runs until next year, and it’s not like clubs are fighting for his signature.