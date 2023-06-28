Journalist Tom Canton has suggested that the chances of Arsenal keeping Ethan Nwaneri do not look particularly good right now, with the player showing little intention to stay.

Canton was speaking on The Gooner Talk about the future of the 16-year-old whose current terms with the Gunners come to an end this week.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Arsenal are working to agree scholarship terms with Ethan Nwaneri, according to the Evening Standard. The Gunners have outlined his pathway towards the first-team in the future. And it is claimed that they have made an attractive offer to the attacking midfielder.

Arsenal not optimistic about keeping Nwaneri

However, the Evening Standard notes that Manchester City and Chelsea are also monitoring Nwaneri. And Arsenal are running out of time to prevent him from moving elsewhere.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Unfortunately, Canton hinted that Mikel Arteta’s men are facing an uphill battle to convince the teenager to stick around.

“What I would say is that it doesn’t look that optimistic about Nwaneri,” he told The Gooner Talk. “There’s never been any indication so far, at least especially from the player’s side, that his future will indeed be with Arsenal. So this is going to be a touch and go situation for Arsenal, who hope to keep hold of Nwaneri.”

It is something of a surprise to hear that Nwaneri may now be likely to leave Arsenal. Of course, different players will have different priorities. And you can hardly blame any young player for being tempted by the likes of Manchester City or Chelsea.

But Arteta handed the youngster his Premier League debut last season. In the process, Nwaneri became – by quite some way – the youngest player in the competition’s history.

That made it abundantly clear that Arsenal had high hopes for him. And if he is already on Arteta’s radar, there is clearly the potential to map out a pathway towards the first-team fold.

However, Manchester City and Chelsea will probably be working on providing similar pitches.

Unfortunately, it is too soon to say whether Nwaneri will realise his potential. Hopefully he is vindicated for whichever decision he makes over the coming days and weeks.