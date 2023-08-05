Liverpool have a real midfield conundrum on their hands at the moment.

The Reds have lost so many midfield players this summer, and, as of yet, they’ve not replaced the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

It’s difficult to predict how Liverpool’s midfield will look this season, but according to Charlie Davies, speaking on CBS, Thiago Alcantara can’t be a key player for Jurgen Klopp’s team this season as he believes he no longer has the legs to play in Jurgen Klopp’s high pressing system.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Thiago doesn’t have the legs

Davies gave his verdict on the £20m midfielder.

“Who do you think is starting in the midfield? What is the best three? Because I think Thiago, he just doesn’t have the legs to cover the ground in the high press. That’s’ why he’s not seeing the playing time,” Davies said.

Father time remains undefeated

Thiago Alcantara has never been a player who relies solely on his pace or his running, but even players of his ilk are affected by age.

At the age of 32, Thiago is getting to that age where his abilities are beginning to wane, and after over a decade at the very top of the game, he’s starting to slow down.

Of course, that isn’t to say that he can’t still play a massive role for Liverpool this season. As a rotation option he will still be brilliant, and in games where Liverpool are expected to dominate the ball, he will be able to play a massive role.

You have to be rather foolish to write off a player like Thiago, he may be slowing down, but he isn’t finished yet.