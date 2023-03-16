‘Doesn’t get the credit’: Andy Robertson says Liverpool star who could leave soon is so underrated











Speaking on Kammy and Ben’s Proper Football Podcast, Andy Robertson has been sharing his opinion of Joel Matip.

The Cameroonian defender is a true cult hero at Liverpool. Fans and players alike absolutely love him for his personality, while, on the pitch, he’s absolutely fantastic too.

Sadly, according to Goal, Matip could be coming towards the end of his time at Anfield as they report that people within the club believe that the defender could leave this summer.

If Matip is to leave Liverpool, the Reds will be losing an ‘unbelievable footballer’, with Robertson claiming that the defender really doesn’t get the credit he deserves sometimes.

Matip is underrated

Robertson gave his verdict on his teammate.

“I would say he’s the funniest guy in the squad without really knowing that he’s funny,” Robertson said.

“That’s the best way to describe Joel, but he’s also an unbelievable footballer who doesn’t get the credit he deserves.”

Unsung hero

Matip has been a key figure in one of the best teams in English football history, but, somehow, he still remains incredibly underrated in certain circles.

Last season Liverpool came within two games of a quadruple, and Matip was arguably their best defender during that entire campaign, outshining Virgil van Dijk at times.

Sadly, as many know, Father Time is undefeated and as Matip enters his mid-30s, he will inevitably begin to decline, and that’s why Liverpool may look to move him on this summer.

Regardless of whether or not Matip leaves the club in the coming months, Matip will certainly go down as one of the Reds’ modern greats and he will live long in the memory in the hearts of many a Liverpool supporter.

