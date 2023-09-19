Liverpool are unbeaten in the Premier League so far this season, but there are still plenty of questions surrounding Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Wolves outplayed the Reds at Molineux for large periods of the game on Saturday, and the Merseyside club have only kept one clean sheet so far this season.

The Reds’ defence is being questioned, and while it’s easy to attribute recent flaws to the absence of Virgil van Dijk, it has to be said that the Dutchman’s standards have somewhat dropped in recent times.

Speaking on The Game Football Podcast, Gregor Robertson has been discussing Liverpool’s defence, and he says that even the idea of Van Dijk returning to the backline doesn’t fill him with confidence.

Van Dijk not as reliable

Robertson spoke about the £75m defender.

“I’m just not sure about the defence, Joel Matip, and you even look at Van Dijk coming back and it used to be like ‘yes, Van Dijk is coming back.’ But now it doesn’t fill you with confidence that they will keep enough clean sheets,” Robertson said.

Figured out

Liverpool’s defence has been ropey for far too long now, and, in our view, this is a tactical issue rather than a personnel issue.

Yes, Van Dijk hasn’t been at his best over the past 12 months or so, but, at the same time, opposition teams seem to have figured out how to get at Liverpool.

Attack down the left and exploit the high line, that’s the key to beating Liverpool these days, and when that sort of strategy is an open secret, you need to adapt.

Van Dijk is still a top defender who can shutout any opposition, but Liverpool need to plug the gaps that are becoming more and more evident in their defensive strategy.