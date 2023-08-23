‘Does need to go’: Pundit says Arsenal need to get rid of their 28-year-old in next few days

Nicolas Pepe is, somehow, still an Arsenal player.

The remnant of a bygone era, Pepe is somehow clinging onto his Arsenal career by a thread.

The £72m attacker is collecting a very healthy wage at Arsenal, and while he is very much up for sale, nobody fancies paying a fee for a player who is earning mammoth money that is way above his actual paygrade.

As you can imagine, Arsenal want rid of Pepe, and it’s not just the club who feel this way.

Indeed, speaking on the Handbrake Off Podcast, Adrian Clarke has been discussing the Ivorian, and he’s said that the winger does need to leave the club this summer.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Pepe has to go

Clarke gave his verdict on the winger.

“Pepe probably does need to go, but he is the closest to Saka in terms of style, the way he cuts inside and wraps his left foot around shots, there is something there, but just not often enough,” Clarke said.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Best for all parties

Pepe has to leave Arsenal this summer, not just for the good of the club, but for his own career as well.

Of course, there are worse situations to be in than being paid over £100,000-a-week to sit around doing next to nothing, but as a self-respecting professional athlete, Pepe will surely want more out of his career than this.

Let’s not forget, when he was in Ligue 1, Pepe was banging in the goals, and if he can return to that level of form at another club, he could, once again, get his career moving in the right direction.

At the age of just 28, it really isn’t too late for Pepe to do something positive with his abilities and carve out a respectable stint at another club.