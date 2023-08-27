Danny Murphy has admitted that he he has been left bemused by how Mikel Arteta is using Gabriel Magalhaes this season, and suggested that he would now not be surprised to see the defender leave Arsenal in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Murphy was speaking on Match of the Day after the Gunners were forced to settle for a point from their game against Fulham on Saturday. Joao Palhinha bagged a late equaliser for the visitors.

Photo by Dave Bernal/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Going into the game, it had been more than two years since Gabriel Magalhaes had not featured in a Premier League fixture. But the Brazilian has started this season closer to the periphery of the squad.

Murphy thinks Gabriel could be about to leave Arsenal

He came off the bench against both Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace. And he was, once again, left out of the starting lineup against Fulham.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

But he did not come on at all against Marco Silva’s side. And that seems slightly ominous with the transfer window still open.

Journalist Dean Jones previously told The Football Terrace that the likes of PSG, Real Madrid and clubs in Saudi Arabia want Gabriel. Arsenal are apparently adamant that they will not sell the £27 million star.

However, with Gabriel now seemingly out of favour, Danny Murphy suggested that he would not be shocked if he had already made his final appearance for Arsenal.

“The Gabriel one does bemuse me. It wouldn’t surprise me if we see him leave this week,” he told Match of the Day.

The problem for Arsenal is that replacing Gabriel is going to be an incredibly tough task. He has been a stalwart of the side over the last couple of years. And if he stays, you would imagine that he will regain his spot at some stage.

It does feel as though Mikel Arteta is just trying to be too clever with his lineups. And that seemed to hurt the Gunners against Fulham.

Certainly, plenty of Arsenal fans will be imploring Arteta to reinstate Gabriel for their next game – as long as he is indeed staying at the Emirates.