‘Documents approved’: Fabrizio Romano drops Arsenal ‘here we go’ update

Arsenal have all-but secured the long-term future of William Saliba at the Emirates, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer insider took to Twitter with a “here we go” update involving the Gunners and their defender.

Arsenal and Saliba have been in talks for a while regarding a new contract, and they’ve made a breakthrough.

The 22-year-old’s Gunners contract, reportedly worth £40,000-a-week, was due to expire next summer.

Now, Romano has claimed that Saliba will put pen to paper on a new Arsenal deal once he return from holiday.

This contract will run until June 2027 with a year’s option, added the Italian.

Saliba’s rise to prominence last season was over three years in the making.

The Frenchman joined Arsenal from Saint-Etienne for around £27million back in 2019.

Although he was on the Gunners’ books, he spent his first season back at his former club.

He then spent 18 months back in France across two further loan spells at Nice and Marseille.

This led to a considerable amount of Arsenal fans criticising Mikel Arteta for seemingly not giving him a chance.

However, Arteta was playing the long game, and when he made his Gunners debut, he was definitely up to speed.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Now, a new contract for Saliba is the just reward for how important he has become to the Arsenal team.

Hopefully this will be the first of many good news this summer as the Gunners look to bolster their ranks.

Last season was great for Arsenal, but they didn’t last the distance in terms of the Premier League title.

By building on their foundations, they’ll be optimistic of going all the way next term.