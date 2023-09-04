‘Do you know what’: Sky pundit surprised Liverpool didn’t make move for £30m West Ham star this summer

Theo Walcott has admitted that he was surprised that Liverpool did not make a move for James Ward-Prowse before he joined West Ham in the summer transfer window.

Walcott was speaking on Sky Sports (broadcast on 3/9; 19:28) with his former Southampton team-mate making a brilliant start to life at the London Stadium.

James Ward-Prowse has certainly taken little time to prove himself to the West Ham fans. The 28-year-old was a standout for the Saints last season. But following their relegation, there may have been some concerns amongst supporters about whether he would be able to step up.

However, Ward-Prowse has made a rapid start. In three Premier League games, he has scored one goal and provided three assists. No player in the entire division has set up more goals than the England international.

Walcott surprised Liverpool didn’t make move for Ward-Prowse

A number of sides may well be kicking themselves for not signing Ward-Prowse before his £30 million move to West Ham.

Walcott was praising West Ham for their start to the campaign when Gary Neville asked if he was surprised that no-one higher up the table took a chance on Ward-Prowse. And he suggested that he would have been perfect for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“Do you know what, I think with signings like James Ward-Prowse, having someone like David Moyes who would just live off set-pieces, having him in your team, and having someone like Kurt Zouma attacking them, they’re going to be some threat,” he told Sky Sports.

“I was, I can’t lie about that,” he added, following Neville’s question. “I was surprised someone like Liverpool, especially with the likes of Henderson moving on, he’s that sort of type.”

Liverpool did make big changes to their midfield this summer. They lost a number of previously key players in the middle of the park. And they did welcome several signings.

The early signs suggest that Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister are going to be brilliant buys. Meanwhile, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch will be hoping to show plenty after the international break.

But Ward-Prowse offers such a threat in the final third. So there may be some Liverpool fans who agree with Walcott and wish that their club had made a move when they had the chance.