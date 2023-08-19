‘Do not be surprised’: Rio Ferdinand has made bold claim about Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

Pundit Rio Ferdinand has just recently made a very bold claim about Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah this season.

Liverpool only finished in a Europa League qualification spot. Of course this is not where they expect to be and this summer they have made some signings to try and make them title challengers again.

All the top teams are strengthening, but one thing continues to stay the same at Anfield and that is Salah being a key player.

The winger is still probably the first name on the team sheet and Ferdinand has made a bold claim about something he will achieve this season.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Rio Ferdinand makes bold Mohamed Salah claim

The pundit, who is a part of TNT Sports, was involved in a video on their YouTube channel which saw him reading out football fans’ hot takes. One said that Salah could win the Golden Boot.

To this, Ferdinand said: “Salah wins the Golden Boot, this could happen. Do not be surprised if this happens. Salah has shown his credentials over the last four or five seasons. It’s well within his capabilities.”

This is a bold claim by Ferdinand due to top goal scorer Erling Haaland being in the division now but you can see why he has backed the hot take from the football fan.

Salah’s goal scoring record in the Premier League over the last six years are insane. He has managed to score over 20 goals in four of the six seasons he has had at Liverpool, even scoring 32 goals in 2017/18. The two seasons he scored under 20 he was not far off as he managed 19 in both.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

The sheer amount of goals he has scored year on year at Liverpool has seen him already pick up the Golden Boot three times in the Premier League.

The addition of Haaland last summer to the division saw Salah miss out on the personal award, however, you could easily see him matching the striker or getting close if Liverpool are back to their best this summer.