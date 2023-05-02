'Do everything you can': Michael Owen says there's a player who Liverpool simply must sign this summer











Michael Owen has urged Liverpool to go all out to sign Jude Bellingham this summer as they look to revamp their squad.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Owen was asked what he thinks his former club needs to do this summer, and he made it clear what he thinks the transfer policy needs to be.

Owen stated that the Reds need to revert back to signing the best of the best as they did with the signings of Alisson and Virgil Van Dijk, urging the Merseyside club to do everything they can to sign Jude Bellingham this summer.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Sign Bellingham

Owen urged the Reds to go out and sign the Borussia Dortmund star.

“Do what you did a few years ago, they needed a goalkeeper, they got the best, needed a centre-half, got Virgil Van Dijk. Now they need a central midfielder, do everything you can to get Jude Bellingham, everything you can,” Owen said.

“Whatever you do, go and get the best,” Owen said.

Statement

Not only would Jude Bellingham be a good signing for Liverpool in terms of his ability, he would be a statement signing in terms of his stature.

Signing Bellingham would tell every other club in the Premier League that the Reds are not finished yet and that they mean business going forwards.

The Merseyside club know only too well that a rot can set in after a few bad seasons, but by signing Bellingham, they’d be telling everyone that they’re not going to let this happen.

This would be a crucial signing. Not only would it transform Liverpool’s midfield, it would transform the narrative around Liverpool after a very difficult season.

As Owen says, the Reds should be doing all they can to get this one over the line.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Show all