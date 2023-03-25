‘Disrespectful’: Julian Nagelsmann may already be in Antonio Conte’s bad books











Momentum is growing around the rumours surrounding Julian Nagelsmann becoming the next Tottenham Hotspur manager.

The German has been strongly linked with a move to north London, and according to Sky Sports, he’s now open to talks with the club.

This is a move that will excite Spurs fans, but one man who may not be too happy to see Nagelsmann at Tottenham is Antonio Conte.

Indeed, while Conte may be happy to get out of north London, he may not be happy to see Nagelsmann replacing him. After all, he’s called him ‘diserespectful’ in the past.

Conte not a fan

Conte hit out at Nagelsmann after he made some comments about Harry Kane at Bayern Munich last summer.

“For sure, I am a coach that does not speak about other players at other teams,” Conte said.

“I don’t know why. The situation with Tottenham is very clear. The plan is very clear with the club. He [Kane] is a part of the project, an important part of the project.

“If I want to do something, I’ll go and speak with the club and not go through the media. Maybe it is a little disrespectful for the other club. This is my way of dealing with the situation with other players.”

Bonus for Spurs fans

Tottenham supporters are already seemingly quite sold on the idea of Nagelsmann coming in, and the fact that he’s rubbed Conte up the wrong way in the past is another bonus for Spurs supporters.

Indeed, Conte isn’t the most popular of figures in north London right now, and if Tottenham hire a manager that has previously rubbed the Italian up the wrong way, he may immediately be very popular at Spurs.

Nagelsmann has had issues with Conte in the past, and now he may replace him at Tottenham.

