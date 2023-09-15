‘Disrespect’: Declan Rice reacts after what Jude Bellingham said about Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka

Arsenal star Declan Rice and Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham sat down with Marcus Rashford and James Maddison for a quick game of guessing England players’ EA Sports FC 24 stats.

The new video game is set to come out at the end of this month, and debates over player ratings and individual stats have been going viral on social media over the last few days.

In the video on England’s YouTube channel, Rice joked that something Bellingham said about Bukayo Saka was disrespectful.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

What Declan Rice said to Jude Bellingham about Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka

England have a fantastic group of players now, don’t they?

Declan Rice is up there with the best defensive midfielders in the world, while Jude Bellingham is definitely the best player of his age on the planet right now.

Bukayo Saka is another ‘exceptional‘ young player, and he has been magnificent for both Arsenal and England over the last few years.

In the guessing game, when Maddison asked his three England pals to guess the player who has been given ratings of “74 physical and 78 passing”, Bellingham was the first to answer.

“I think that’s Bukayo Saka,” he said confidently.

When Maddison revealed that was the wrong answer, Rice jumped in and claimed: “That’s disrespect to Saks!”

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Saka’s stats in EA Sports FC 24

According to Futbin, Arsenal star Saka has been given an 86-rated card this year.

The Englishman boasts 85 pace, 81 shooting and 87 dribbling, while his passing has been given a rating of 79. His physicality, however, is as low as 70, which is a bit harsh to be fair to him.

Bellingham wasn’t far off with his guess, but every Arsenal fan will agree with Rice here – that’s disrespectful to Saka.

We wonder what Saka actually thinks of his stats this year.