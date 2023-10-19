‘Disgusted’: Michail Antonio reacts after seeing what £20m Newcastle ace did during international break

West Ham United ace Michail Antonio has poked fun at Newcastle United forward Callum Wilson for his topless training photos during the international break.

The Hammers striker joked that he was “literally disgusted” after seeing pictures of the Magpies man without a shirt on at Newcastle’s Dubai training camp.

Wilson responded on The Footballer’s Football Podcast by describing how the photos came about, and said he’s “looking so well” in them that he’s not fussed about Antonio’s comments.

Some Newcastle players made the most of the international break to take part in some warm-weather training in the United Arab Emirates.

Wilson was spotted training individually at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai after recently recovering from a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile Paul Dummett, Elliot Anderson and Jacob Murphy also took part in training sessions.

Earlier this week, Wilson shared photos of himself in Dubai training, with only a GPS vest on, rather than a shirt.

‘I’m looking so well in them’

“This guy! Man had to take the top off to take the photo,” Antonio said on the Footballer’s Football Podcast.

“I was disgusted! Like literally disgusted when I saw it!”

Wilson replied: “Do you want me to tell you what happened? Every single day we had to put our heart rates on because you’d instantly sweat as soon as you come out into the sun.

“Every day I was just training with no top on and one day the actual complex asked if they could take some photographs and there were a few other boys training out there as well.

“So you know I am obliged to see what they say, and I just carried on my session and the photos got taken.

“Obviously it’s not my problem I’m looking so well in them!”

Our view

Honestly, it’s great hearing the banter and camaraderie Antonio and Wilson have. Their podcast is such a great listen.

Anyway, when it’s that hot and you’re running around, you don’t want to be wearing a polyester top if you don’t have to, do you? I’m with Wilson here.

It’s also good to see the £20million man using the time off from the international break to go to Dubai and train to get back up to speed after his injury.