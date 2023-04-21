‘Disgraceful’: Pundit says 25-year-old Arsenal player is going to let Mikel Arteta down











John Giles has stated that Gabriel Magalhaes will let Mikel Arteta down in the final weeks of the season.

Speaking on Off The Ball, Giles was discussing the Gunners’ title credentials, and he thinks that when push comes to shove, Arsenal’s players will crumble and let their manager down.

Giles took issue with two players in particular, Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Irishman stated that Gabriel’s defending against West Ham last weekend was nothing short of disgraceful, and while he thinks that Mikel Arteta has done a fantastic job this season, he’s going to be let down by the Brazilian when all is said and done.

Gabriel will let Arteta down

Giles gave his verdict on the 25-year-old.

“When it gets to the crunch when you’re playing, these players will let you down. There’s more importance on it the longer you go and you have to do everything right,” Giles said.

Giles went on to discuss his issues with Granit Xhaka against Liverpool before touching on Gabriel

“Saturday was the same with Gabriel and the penalty he gave away. It was disgraceful to be doing that and he’s always likely to do that and Xhaka is always likely to be a headbanger. That’s what I would worry about with Arsenal, when it comes to the big matches, there is more tension on it and you need the players who will do what needs to be done. Unfortunately for Arteta, and I think he’s doing a good job there are a couple of players, like those two, who will let him down.”

Time to prove everyone wrong

Gabriel has had this tag of being a bit of a liability following him for way too long now, and this is his opportunity to set the record straight.

Was the Brazilian a bit brash when he first came to England? Of course he was, but should that define him all these years later? No way.

The centre-back has barely put a foot wrong this season, and yet, some are still tipping him to let his team down.

Gabriel has the chance to silence all of his critics once and for all over the next few weeks by leading Arsenal to a Premier League title.

