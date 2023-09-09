‘Discussions ongoing’: Arsenal in contract extension talks with another ‘top player’ – Romano

Arsenal have some top talents at the club and the latest update from Fabrizio Romano is that one player is in talks to extend his contract at the Emirates.

With Arsenal now trying to consistently challenge for the title, they need to make sure they can keep their world class talents.

One of them is Martin Odegaard and Arsenal fans will be over the moon to hear what Fabrizio Romano has had to say about the player and ongoing contract talks.

Romano provided the update as he tweeted: “Arsenal are planning to continue talks with Martin Ødegaard over new long term deal in the next weeks/months — discussions ongoing. Ødegaard could be next top player to sign new deal after Saliba, Gabriel, Saka, Ramsdale, Martinelli and Nelson.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Martin Odegaard in contract talks with Arsenal

It would be great news if the Gunners were able to keep Odegaard at the club even longer than his current contract ties him down to.

The Norwegian is the club captain and his experience and quality has been pivotal in helping Arsenal become a top club again.

Not only that, but the attacking midfielder’s eye for goal and ability to finish makes him one of the best in his position in the league.

The contract talks really emphasise where Arsenal is at right now at the Emirates is currently in a great position. Momentum is high and their top players are keen to stay at the club.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

This, combined with the top signings they made in the summer make them a high-level team. Now, manager Mikel Arteta needs to make sure he keeps the club at a high level and aim to win a trophy or the Premier League title.

It will be very interesting to see how the Gunners play throughout the season. Being good on the pitch this season is essential to make sure that last campaign wasn’t a blip.