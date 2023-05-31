'Discussions have already started': Fabrizio Romano shares Newcastle update











Newcastle United have “already started” discussions over a new contract for Bruno Guimaraes.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, who took to Twitter on Wednesday with the exciting update for Magpies fans.

Speculation involving Bruno and a host of other top clubs has begun doing the rounds of late.

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images

Goal Brasil recently claimed that Liverpool and Barcelona have been eyeing the Newcastle midfield star.

Meanwhile, talkSPORT has reported that Real Madrid have set their sights on the Toon Army fan favourite.

However, these reports have made it clear that Newcastle aren’t looking to part company with Bruno anytime soon.

Romano has now claimed that “discussions have already started” regarding a new long-term deal for the Brazilian.

Although talks are at an early stage, they are “ongoing”, wrote the transfer insider.

And while the likes of Liverpool and Barca are eyeing Bruno, “they’re aware of Newcastle stance”, added Romano.

Our view

The sooner Newcastle offer a new long-term contract to Bruno (and the sooner he signs it) the better.

Let’s face it, no Magpies first-team regular would have any reason to go elsewhere this summer.

Newcastle are well off, have an exciting future ahead of them, and can offer Champions League football.

If the Magpies continue on their current trajectory, they could very well break their silverware drought next term.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

And who knows, in a few years, they might even be able to fight for the Premier League title and Champions League.

Obviously we shouldn’t get ahead of ourselves, but Newcastle are definitely on the right track to success.

And with Bruno being such a crucial player, it makes sense for them to reward him and get him to commit his future to the club.